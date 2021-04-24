Pashinyan attends opening ceremony of exhibition “Heritage In Danger: Artsakh”

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended today the opening ceremony of an exhibition “Heritage In Danger: Artsakh” at the Yerevan City Hall, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The ceremony was attended by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, Ambassadors accredited to Armenia, as well as the representatives of foreign delegations who arrived in Armenia for participation to the Armenian Genocide commemoration events.

More than 120 photos depicting the historical-cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh, the first books published in Shushi, the manuscripts and carpets of Artsakh were displayed at the exhibition.

There are also photos from the archive of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Matenadaran, etc.

The exhibition will be open until May 2.

