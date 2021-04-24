‘Entire Christian world must feel ashamed for sacrifice of Armenians’ – ACK Chairman Radu Constantin Miron

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. More than 100 years after the Armenian Genocide the Christians of Germany are ashamed for this suffering of the Christian Armenians, the Chairman of the Association of Christian Churches of Germany (ACK) Radu Constantin Miron said in a video message to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Radu Constantin Miron quoted American author Katharine Lee Bates’ poem in the beginning of his statement: “Armenia! The name is like a sword in every Christian heart. O martyr nation, eldest of all the daughters of the Word, exceeding all in bitter tribulation.”

“The poem was written shortly before the genocide. It was originally published in the New York Evening Sun, and then in 1918 it was published in the Boston-based English-language The Armenian Herald newspaper. The author is American writer Katharine Lee Bates, who lived from 1859 to 1929. Every American knows her for her America the Beautiful poem, which in some sense is the unofficial national anthem of the United States. Yes, this is the song that Jennifer Lopez sang at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

Few people know that the author of this poem raised her voice of protest against the 1915 Armenian Genocide and especially expressed her deep concern on the occasion of the West’s indifference towards the fate of the martyred nation. The above-mentioned poem, which she had written for the New York Evening Sun, was a desperate call and cry for help aimed at her countrymen and the entire world, on the background of the tragedy which the Christian Armenian nation had appeared in,” Radu Constantin Miron said.

“She wrote another poem which begins with the “What is Christ?” question. “Oh, what is Christ, that we should call on Him? Wasted Armenia, in her utter woe, Dies in the mocking desert, calling so.”

The main motive in both poems is the West’s indifference for the Armenian nation’s suffering.

“All Christendom, shamed in her sacrifice,” – Bates wrote in Armenia!.

“Indeed, the entire Christian world must feel ashamed for the Armenians’ sacrifice. One hundred years later, we, Christians of this country, are ashamed for this suffering of the Christian Armenians,” Radu Constantin Miron said, expressing the ACK’s solidarity to Armenians and as well as admiration for “the Armenian nation and their Christian testimony.”