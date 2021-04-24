Turkey’s first step would be desirable on path of reconciliation with Armenia – Bundestag lawmakers

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. On the matter of reconciliation process between Armenia and Turkey, German lawmakers are highlighting that Turkey should make the first move, and that both countries should meet each other halfway.

On the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki and the Head of the Germany-South Caucasus parliamentary friendship group Barbara Hendricks spoke about the issue in a video statement provided to ARMENPRESS.

“Today we commemorate the massacres of hundreds of thousands of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire. Remembrance of this genocide and commemoration of the victims requires constant work. But we should not only look at the past, but also the present and future,” Kubicki said.

He said that as a citizen of the European Union he has realized that nations who have been warring against each other for decades can reach co-existence.

“I hope that reconciliation will happen between Armenia and Turkey as well. It is desirable that Turkey becomes the one to make the first step. Displaying sufficient conscious over this matter is as important as remembering the genocide,” Kubicki added.

In turn, Barbara Hendricks says that reconciliation is possible if both sides, as neighbors, meet each other halfway.

“Today we remember the numerous victims of the genocide committed against Armenians in 1915-1916. We commemorate their memory. At the same time, we realize that we must take steps aimed at reconciliation. Back in 2009, Armenia and Turkey had reached an agreement to establish diplomatic relations and open the closed borders between the two countries. To date, this agreement hasn’t come into force and has not been implemented,” the lawmaker said.