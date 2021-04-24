“Violence which happened 106 years ago should never again be repeated,” – Head of Evangelical Church in Germany

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The remembrance of the Armenian Genocide contains the hope of “never again” , which however was shaken on the background of the 2020 Artsakh 44-day war, the Chairman of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany Heinrich Bedford-Strohm said in a video message to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“We remember also to warn that violence, injustice, which happened 106 years ago, don’t have the right to ever repeat again,” he said.

Bishop Bedford-Strohm says the date April 24, 1915 is not the first date when attacks on Armenians and other Christian minorities in the Ottoman Empire took place. But when 106 years ago on that day, a group of people of Armenian origin in Constantinople were selected in advance and expelled from their homes with the intent to be murdered – this is how the horrifying genocide began.

“Remembrance is painful. Every Armenian can mention names who were martyred. These are their parents, their direct or indirect ancestors, whose unspeakable martyrdom we are commemorating today. The memory is painful because it is accompanied with the feeling of sorrow, loss or anger. But this memory also contains hope, the hope for never again.

How terribly was this hope for ‘never again’ shaken on the background of last year’s event. How far away does this hope seem after the sufferings of the latest war. How visible are against this hope each victim of this war, each family which was forced to leave their home and homeland. How indescribably painful are the words with which the violence of those times are directly or indirectly threatened to be continued.”

Heinrich Bedford-Strohm noted that he was horrified to hear similar statements coming from right-wing extremists.

“I have great hope that our legal state will succeed in rightfully condemning any such horrifying act,” he said.