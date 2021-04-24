Artsakh reports 14 daily coronavirus cases
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. 14 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,642.
141 coronavirus tests have been carried out on April 23, the ministry of healthcare of Artsakh said.
Currently, 35 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.
On April 19 the vaccinations against COVID-19 have launched in Artsakh.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
