Lithuanian deputy FM expresses support to Armenian people on Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomėnas has expressed his support to the Armenian people on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today we have gathered to mark the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. This crime, which took place 106 years ago, has been committed both against Armenians and other ethnic minorities. The scales of this crime and the indescribable events that took place have made it as the first genocide of the 20th century. It has been followed by other crimes committed by Nazi and Soviet regimes in other countries. We, the Lithuanians, have also been a victim of occupation, which has been accompanied by deportations and murders”, the Lithuanian deputy FM said in Yerevan’s Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24.

He expressed his support to the Armenian people, stating that he shares everyone’s grief and pain over this crime.

“We should be determined in order for such crimes not to happen again. This will allow us to prevent similar crimes in the future”, Mantas Adomėnas said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan