Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss military cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan held a telephone conversation on April 24 with Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian and Russian defense ministers discussed the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, the main directions of the ongoing large-scale reforms in the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as the joint actions and future plans of the Armenian-Russian joint troops.

Regional affairs were also discussed during the phone talk.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan