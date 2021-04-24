Recognition of Armenian Genocide by US will serve as example for other countries of the world – deputy FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Avet Adonts says the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States will serve as an example for the other countries of the civilized world which have not yet expressed their position.

Commenting on the reports according to which US President Joe Biden is going to use the term “genocide” in his April 24th address, the deputy FM told reporters: “That will be an important step if Biden uses that word. I can state that the United States will once again affirm its approaches not over the solution of our regional matters, but how that country values fundamental values and human freedoms”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan