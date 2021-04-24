Armenia reports 764 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. 764 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 212,878, the ministry of healthcare reports.

1079 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 193,360.

The death toll has risen to 4001 (17 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4552 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 23.

The number of active cases is 14,517.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1000 (5 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan