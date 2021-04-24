Argentine FM highlights friendship with Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Felipe Solá has addressed a video message on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, stating that since 2007 Argentina has been commemorating the Armenian Genocide victims every year on April 24.

“We are doing this based on many circumstances. First of all, the tribute all men and women in the world must pay to the memory of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Secondly, because we have a very important Armenian community, most of the representatives of which have come after that tragic time for the Armenian people, have settled in Argentine. They are the grandparents of the people surrounding us. And they have done it by bringing their culture, traditions, their capacity of working and the ability to adapt to difficult situations. And their descendants have been excellent specialists, researchers, athletes and continue to be so. There is a brotherly friendship between our peoples”, Felipe Solá said.

The minister stated that on April 24 they do not want to forget the Armenian people, the Genocide. “I wish peace and prosperity to the Armenian people”, the Argentine FM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan