‘Armenia paid quite a high price for freedom’, Central American Parliament President says in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian people have made many sacrifices for a long time in order to be able to keep their millennia-old culture, language, religion and in order to survive, President of the Central American Parliament Carolina Fernández said in her remarks at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, expressing her support to the Armenian people.

“We are with you on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. The word freedom, “libertad”, is one of the best words in the world which has a broad meaning. It is the person’s capability, according to which he acts on his own will, and also doesn’t want to obey and be obeyed. Nations have paid quite a high price for freedom, and this cost them human lives, pain and suffering. Armenia, like the Central America, have paid quite a high price for freedom. In our case it cost thousands of human lives who have been killed during the civil wars. In Armenia’s case millions of peoples have been killed in order to be able to preserve their millennia-old culture, language, religion and to be able to survive. Both Armenia and the Central America have had a geographical position rich with advantages, which aroused the envy among others, that’s why we have paid quite a high price for freedom”, she said, hoping for the restoration of peace, justice and truth.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

