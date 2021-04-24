You can always rely on Lebanon’s friendship and support – FM Wehbe to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Lebanese foreign minister Charbel Wehbe sent a letter to his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, expressing solidarity to Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora.

He said Armenia can always rely on Lebanon’s friendship and support, as well as the solidarity of its people.

The minister noted that the Armenian Genocide is a painful and tragic lesson to never again allow its repetition.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan