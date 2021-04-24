Lebanese Cabinet minister visits Tsitsernakaberd Memorial
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon’s Minister of Youth and Sport Vartine Ohanian visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. Ohanian laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.
She then delivered a speech at the memorial.
Ohanian is in Yerevan to participate in the Armenian Genocide commemoration events on behalf of Lebanese President Michel Aoun.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
