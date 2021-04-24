‘Impunity of Armenian Genocide inspires those who plan new international crimes’ – FM Aivazian

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian attaches importance to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide not only from the perspective of historical justice and truth, but also for the physical security of the Armenian people.

“Today is the day of remembering the victims of the Armenian Genocide. This day has a great meaning in terms of condemnation and prevention of genocides. 1.5 million people fell victim to the 1915-1923 Armenian Genocide, hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, a whole nation has been deprived of his spiritual, educational, cultural and economic property, they have been deprived of their right to live in the majority of their historic homeland. This planned, organized and unprecedented crime later served a base for the definition of the term genocide and has been reflected in the international convention on Prevention and Punishment of Genocide. Nevertheless, impunity has been one of the saddest lessons of the genocide forgotten by the international community. The perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide have not been brought to justice”, the Armenian FM said while delivering remarks at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24.

He said the impunity of the Armenian Genocide today as well inspires those who plan new international crimes.

The foreign minister noted that the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and the genocidal actions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance during it have shown that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is important not only from the perspective of historical justice and truth, but also for the physical security of the Armenian people.

“Today the Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora are showing their endurance in fighting for justice and truth. This fight reaffirms that neither the brute force, nor the denialist speculations, hostile actions against the Armenian people in the region are capable to disconnect the ties between us and our ancestors, deprive us of our memory, dignity and rights. Like 106 years ago, today as well the Armenian people are fighting for the establishment of historical justice, for living in their historical homeland safely and in dignity”, the FM said.

He stated that today numerous partners both in Armenia and abroad commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, reaffirming their principled position on the condemnation and prevention of genocides.

“This support further obliges us to multiply our efforts in the international arena aimed at the prevention of genocides, protection of ethnic and religious minorities and agenda promotion”, FM Ara Aivazian said.

