Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

Central American Parliament President Carolina Fernández honors Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Central American Parliament Carolina Fernández paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims on April 24 in Yerevan.

Accompanied by Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan, Fernandez laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








