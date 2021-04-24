French Senate President pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the Senate (upper house of the Parliament) of France Gérard Larcher paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan on April 24.

He laid flowers at the Eternal Flame of the Genocide Memorial.

The French Senate President was accompanied by Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

Mr. Larcher is expected to plant a tree in the park of the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial and will also visit the Genocide Museum-Institute.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan