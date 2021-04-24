‘Fight that Armenian people have with united front is fair and justified’ – Parliament Speaker’s message

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has addressed a message on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Today, the entire Armenian people are commemorating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. After 106 years of this heinous crime of the humankind history, it is necessary to record that the fight that the Armenian people have with united front is fair and justified.

It is fair because any non-recognized and non-punished crime creates a fertile soil for its repetition. One-century history showed that, unfortunately, the genocides and the genocidal actions repeated also in other parts of the world. This fight against genocides and humankind, in fact, is not only or not so much for us, but for all other nations and peoples of the world, so that they will not go through the same calamity that the Armenian people outlived at the beginning of the previous century.

Our fight is justified, because about a century ago, unfortunately, the pan-Turkish aspirations and ambitions have not been changed, and the living of the Armenian people in its cradle is incompatible. Its bright evidence was also the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh, which was a vital threat against the whole Armenian people.

We, as a statehood, about which our grandfathers desired at the beginning of the last century, and which we restored already at the end of the century, today we should develop our security system and the environment. And our neighbours, finally, should understand that we are not going anywhere from our Motherland. I am convinced that the pan-Armenian whole potential will concentrate on to the glory of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people”.