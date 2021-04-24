‘We must recognize horrors of the past if we hope to avoid repeating them in the future’ – US Senator

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. US Senator Elizabeth Warren welcomes President Joe Biden’s intention to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“I commend President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide. Calling this atrocity what it was – genocide – is long overdue. We must recognize the horrors of the past if we hope to avoid repeating them in the future”, the Senator said on Twitter, sharing the Bloomberg report according to which Biden has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he will call the 1915 Armenian massacres as genocide in his April 24th address.

“I join the Armenian American community in MA and the rest of the Armenian Diaspora in the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, honor and remember the lives taken, and celebrate the survivors and their families for their years of advocacy to achieve this hard-fought recognition”, the Senator said.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan