Armenian FM holds meeting with French Senate President and his delegation

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a meeting President of the Senate (upper house of the Parliament) of France Gérard Larcher and his delegation in Yerevan, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Aivazian thanked the French Senate President for visiting Armenia these days, which are symbolic for the Armenian people, and for participating in the events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. He stated that their visit reaffirms the commitment of Armenia and France to the centuries-old friendship of the two peoples.

The sides praised the development dynamics of the Armenian-French relations, highlighting the importance of the mutual visits at high levels and the continuation of effective dialogue.

Touching upon the close parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, the officials specifically attached importance to the significant contribution of the friendship groups operating in the Armenian and French Parliaments.

The officials also touched upon the current humanitarian situation in Artsakh caused by the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression. And in this context the Armenian FM highlighted the adoption of the resolution by the French Senate on the need to recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

The Armenian FM also drew the attention of his guest to the important issue of preserving the historical-cultural and religious heritage in Artsakh and the importance of engaging respective international organizations to these processes.

