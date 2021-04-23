The struggle will continue until Turkey finds strength to recognize Armenian Genocide – MFA

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia issued a statement on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the statement runs as follows,

''Each year on April 24 the entire Armenian nation commemorates the victims of the Armenian Genocide that took place at the beginning of the 20th century. Unprecedented in its size, this organized crime targetted, forcefully deported and massacred the Armenian people living in the Ottoman Empire. The government of the Young Turks and the subsequent governments that for years had been led by the ideology of pan-Turkism spread the policy of the Armenian Genocide also to the Eastern Armenia.

As a result of these actions, in the period of 1915-2023 1.5 million Armenians were killed, the fates of 100s of thousands were mutilated, an entire nation was deprived of its spiritual, educational, cultural and economic possession. Their right to live in the greater part of their historical homeland was taken away from them.

In 1878 Berlin Congress the Great Powers and the Ottoman Empire had assumed a commitment to ensure the security of the population of the Armenian provinces of the Ottoman Empire. By planning and implementing the Armenian Genocide, the government of the Young Turks nullified the international security guarantees granted to Armenia and created a precedent of ‘'solving'' the human rights protection issue by subjecting an entire nation to death penalty.

These acts in the future served as bases for giving definition to the crime of the genocide and were reflected in the ''Prevention and punishment of the Crime of Genocide'' international convention. Anyway, the organizers of the Armenian Genocide never faced international justice.

Leaving the Armenian Genocide unpunished inspires those planning new international crimes. The last war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and the genocidal activities of the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance during the war showed that the approaches of ''solving’' international issues by force have not changed.

The crimes committed against the Armenian of Artsakh once again documented that the Armenian Genocide recognition is important not only in terms of historical justice and truth, but also for the security of the Armenian people.

The goal of the Armenian Genocide was the full extermination of the Armenian people. Thanks to the consolidated efforts of the Armenian people, the assistance to the genocide survivors in various parts of the world and peoples, the Armenian people was able to survive the greatest calamity of its history with dignity.

Today the Armenian people in Armenia and the Diaspora shows its resoluteness to struggle for justice and truth. That struggle once again proves that neither the brute force of the government of the Young Turks, nor the denialism of the subsequent Turkish Governments and the hostile actions against the Armenian people in the region are able to sink the 1st Genocide of the 20th century and its martyrs to oblivion.

That struggle will continue until Turkey finds strength to recognize Armenian Genocide and take measures for the elimination of its consequences'', reads the statement.