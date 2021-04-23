Delegation led by President of French Senate Gérard Larcher arrives in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met at Zvartnots airport the delegation led by President of French Senate Gérard Larcher. ARMENPRESS reports the delegation will participate in the commemoration events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
- 21:09 Delegation led by President of French Senate Gérard Larcher arrives in Armenia
- 20:54 Australian PM does not use word ''genocide'' – Armenian community plans protests
- 20:14 Emmanuel Macron sends letter to Armenian President on the occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary
- 20:03 Those who deny elimination of 1.5 million Armenians can no longer be tolerated – MEP
- 19:28 France has key role in Armenian Genocide recognition process – Pashinyan
- 19:20 Baroness Caroline Cox “ashamed” UK hasn’t recognized Armenian Genocide to date
- 19:06 Lithuanian FM to pay official visit to Armenia
- 18:49 There is no final solution to NK conflict – Secretary of Security Council of Armenia
- 18:47 Armenian FM meets with French Secretary of State – 20 years ago France recognized Armenian Genocide
- 18:42 Oblivion is destructive – Bundestag Vice President’s message on Armenian Genocide 106th anniversary
- 18:08 It’s Russian peacekeepers that guarantee peace in Artsakh – Security Council Secretary of Armenia
- 18:00 ‘Attempts to re-write history will lead to new crimes’, Germany’s ethnic Turkish MP on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 17:45 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is important for Greek and Armenian peoples - Kyriakos Mitsotakis
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-04-21
- 17:31 Asian Stocks up - 23-04-21
- 17:22 Senator Anthony Portantino hopes new US Administration will eventually recognize the Armenian Genocide
- 16:40 ‘We come together to remember and to say “never again”’ – Belgian Senate President’s message on Genocide’s anniversary
- 16:18 Russia records another 8,840 coronavirus cases
- 16:05 Armenian Genocide discussed at Bulgarian Parliament
- 16:04 British MP Tim Loughton to submit Armenian Genocide recognition bill to Parliament
- 15:39 Armenia plans to export solar panels, liquor to Canada
- 13:28 Azerbaijan continues violating its commitments, Head of Maat Foundation says
- 13:24 President of Central American Parliament and her delegation arrive in Armenia
- 13:13 Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide – The Jerusalem Post editorial
- 12:48 Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs resigns
16:11, 04.20.2021
Viewed 1764 times Biden Administration responds to letter of Armenian historians about the Genocide
19:49, 04.16.2021
Viewed 1622 times The Washington Post's publications on Armenian Genocide published in a two-volume book
15:05, 04.17.2021
Viewed 1474 times Armenia's security system based on strategic, military-political alliance with Russia – Pashinyan
19:27, 04.22.2021
Viewed 1414 times Russian MFA representative comments on Aliyev’s threats to occupy Armenian territories
21:40, 04.16.2021
Viewed 1165 times The National Interest magazine draws parallels between Ilham Aliyev and Saddam Hussein