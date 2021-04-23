Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Delegation led by President of French Senate Gérard Larcher arrives in Armenia

Delegation led by President of French Senate Gérard Larcher arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met at Zvartnots airport the delegation led by President of French Senate Gérard Larcher. ARMENPRESS reports the delegation will participate in the commemoration events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration