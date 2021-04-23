Lithuanian FM to pay official visit to Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis will pay an official visit to Armenia on April 25.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, on April 26 Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian will meet him at the Foreign Ministry.
Gabrielius Landsbergis is also scheduled to meet with the President, Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.
