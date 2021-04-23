There is no final solution to NK conflict – Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of Security Council of Armenia of Armenia Armen Grigoryan says there is no final settlement to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports Grigoryan told Ria Novosti, answering the question if he thinks a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is possible.

‘’Before speaking about a peace treaty, it’s necessary to record one simple truth. There is no final solution to Karabakh conflict. This conflict is impossible to solve by force or threat to use it. By initiating military aggression in September, 2020, the Azerbaijani leadership violated one of the three basic principles for the peaceful settlement of the conflict – the principle of non-use of force or the threat to use it. There are principles with their components that have been agreed during years, and the settlement of the conflict must be based on them. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries also agree with us in this issue, and their recent joint statement said that the conflict settlement should take place ‘’based on the principles and elements well known by the sides’’, Grigoryan said.

According to the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Aliyev not only denies the reality that the conflict is not settled, but also makes all attempts to deepen hatred between the two peoples.

‘’For example, when he opens the so-called ‘’trophy park’’, makes insane announcements about Zangezur (Aliyev threatened to occupy Syunik Province of Armenia by force – edit.), destroys Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the occupied territories of Artsakh, desecrates not only the tombs of the victims of the 1st Artsakh war, but also the monuments dedicated to theheros of the Great Patriotic War, how is that possible to think about a peace treaty?'', Armen Grigoryan said.

He added that when Azerbaijan will show a reasonable approach, will take rational steps and will be ready for a constructive dialogue, then it will be possible to think about peace treaty.