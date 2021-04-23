Armenian FM meets with French Secretary of State – 20 years ago France recognized Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian met with French Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne and his delegation. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Ara Ayvazian thanked his French partner for arriving in Armenia in the status of the special representative of the French President and participating in the remembrance events of the Armenian Genocide victims. ‘’The French representative noted that this year’s commemoration of the Armenian Genocide anniversary has a special symbolism, since 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the French recognition of the Armenian Genocide’’, reads the statement.

Minister Ayvazyan and Secretary of State Lemoyne referred to a number of bilateral issues. The interlocutors expressed satisfaction over the unique inter-state relations between the two countries based on the friendship of the two peoples and emphasized readiness to continue efforts for further deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Ara Ayvazian and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne exchanged views on regional security and stability issues. The sides highlighted the resumption of Nagorno Karabakh peace process in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. In this context, Minister Ayvazian drew the attention of his French partner on the Armenophobic activities of the Azerbaijani leadership and the threats to use force against Armenia, emphasizing that by such actions Azerbaijan jeopardizes the efforts of the international community for regional stability and security.

Among issues that need urgent solution in the context of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the sides highlighted the immediate return of POWs and civilians kept hostage, as well as the implementation of the international efforts aimed at the preservation of Artsakh’s historical-cultural heritage.