It’s Russian peacekeepers that guarantee peace in Artsakh – Security Council Secretary of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan noted that up till not Azerbaijan has never shown any sign that would allow to think that stability in the region is possible without peacekeepers, ARMENPRESS reports Grigoryan told ‘’Ria Novosti’’.

‘’At this moment there is peace in Artsakh thanks to the presence of the Russian peacekeepers. The issue of prolonging the mission of the peacekeepers in Artsakh will be possible to discuss more concretely when the mandate is near termination, but so far Azerbaijan has not shown any sign that would allow to think that regional peace is possible even without the peacekeepers’’, Grigoryan said.

He assessed the activities of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh effective.