History should not repeat itself – MEP Andrey Kovatchev’s Armenian Genocide Remembrance message

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Standing Rapporteur on Armenia and the Vice-Chair of the EPP Group at the European Parliament, MEP Andrey Kovatchev is calling for commemorating the Armenian Genocide so that such “catastrophes” never happen again.

“On the 24th of April we remember the unparalleled tragedy that millions of Armenians suffered under the Ottoman Empire more than century ago. As every other year, we commemorate the victims of these mass killings. Such tragedies should be remembered and we should never allow similar catastrophes to happen again. History should not repeat itself. Unfortunately we’ve seen that we haven’t learnt from the past. Today there are still innocent people who are being held hostage, who are persecuted and killed only because of their ethnicity. We have to keep fighting for protecting their rights and dignity. We should never forget and never repeat the tragic events from a century ago. May the departed souls rest in peace and may God give strength and sense to the living not to repeat the tragedies of the past,” he said in a video statement for ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.