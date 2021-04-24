‘Even in darkness there are glimmers of hope and light’ – message of CEO of Canadian Museum for Human Rights

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Isha Khan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, is confident that the injustices of the past must be remembered for building a shared future.

“We can never forget what took place, nor can we pose our work to stop genocides and crimes against humanity from happening, because they are, of course, not a thing of the past”, she said in a video message to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Isha Khan says that the story of the Armenian Genocide, as well as other genocides are presented in the Museum. “It is a tragedy beyond words that this gallery will grow to include the stories of more recent atrocities. But even in this darkness there are glimmers of hope and light. Visitors to this gallery will go on to learn about the Georgetown boys and girls – Armenian children, orphan by the Genocide, who were brought to Canada, mostly to Georgetown to get another chance of life. They will learn about the efforts of Armenians here in Canada and around the world to continue breaking the silence on what happened, while raising their voices to call for an end to all atrocities.

Sharing these stories of loss, of courage, of action is how we at the Museum honor those who have been taken. It is how we do justice to the principle that all human beings are born free, equal and dignity in their rights. Our responsibility now is to make that principle into reality”, she said.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan