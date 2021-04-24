‘We must do what is in our power to prevent history from repeating itself’- Luxembourg FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn has addressed a video message on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, stating that everything possible should be done to prevent the repetition of history.

The minister said this year he cannot physically attend the commemoration events in Armenia for known reasons, but assured that the Armenian people are in his souls today. He remembered his visit paid to Armenia three years ago.

“When three years ago in March 2018 I visited the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, I could feel the intense emotional pain this monument had. I also recall feeling deeply moved by some of the pictures on display at the Memorial Museum. The experience made a lasting impression on me.

We must not and we will not forget the hundreds of thousands of lives that were lost. They remind us of the atrocities humans are capable of in their darkest moments. They remind us of the need to do what is in our power to prevent history from repeating itself”, the Luxembourg FM said.

He regretted that 106th years after the Armenian Genocide the mass murders and genocides still continue.

Jean Asselborn expressed his solidarity to the Armenian people, stating that the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh has brought new hardships to many families.

“At this moment when Armenian citizens unite in their consciousness of their common painful history, it is my hope that your nation will find the strength to come together and to build its own future, a future of peace, democracy and prosperity”, the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg said.

