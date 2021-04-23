Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-04-21

YEREVAN, 23 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.35 drams to 521.89 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 629.24 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 6.94 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.73 drams to 724.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 195.57 drams to 29996.93 drams. Silver price up by 6.25 drams to 441.29 drams. Platinum price up by 372.52 drams to 20369.89 drams.