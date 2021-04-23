Those who deny elimination of 1.5 million Armenians can no longer be tolerated – MEP

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Italian MEP Alessandro Panza urges those holding positions in European structures to do so that those who deny the elimination of 1.5 million Armenians 106 years ago in the Ottoman Empire should be no longer tolerated, the MEP told ARMENPRESS in a video-conference.

''Dear Armenian friends, April 24 is the Remembrance Day of the genocide of the 1.5 million Christian Armenians in the Ottoman Empire. Despite the fact that many years have passed, there is still someone that says it never happened. And that one is Turkey, is dictator Erdoğan, is the country that denies that the Armenian Genocide ever took place. People like me, who work in these structures, in the European structures should use their role and responsibilities to put an end to all this, to make sure that those who deny the elimination of 1.5 million people can no longer be tolerated’', the MEP said.