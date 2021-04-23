‘We come together to remember and to say “never again”’ – Belgian Senate President’s message on Genocide’s anniversary

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the Senate of Belgium Stephanie D'Hose vows to continue the fight for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“In today’s world, where tensions and disputes over borders, religious beliefs and political ideas are on the rise, it is more important than ever to look back and remember what the consequences of such tensions might be. Even in times like these, especially in times like these, where the world seems divided and preoccupied, it is still our duty to revisit the past”, she said in a video statement to ARMENPRESS.

“Today, I keep vigil for those who lost their lives. Hand in hand with the thirty thousand Armenians who live in my country, Belgium; with the Armenian Diaspora around the world; and with those of you in Armenia today.

We come together to remember and to say, ‘never again’. To speak truth and have our voices be heard. To find justice for those who once were and for those to come”, she said.

The Belgian Senate President stressed the need for continuing to bring awareness of what happened more than a century ago. “I am proud to be president of this Belgian Senate which was one of the first to recognize and condemn the atrocious genocide on the Armenian people. I will keep defending and supporting you and your struggle for recognition, both here and with the international community.

So that history will be more than a distant memory or an inconvenient truth. More than a prelude to a repetitive future.

Rather must it be a warning to us all. A call to action to recognize the past and learn its lessons.

Today, we stand in solidarity and mourn those we lost. Tomorrow, we honour them by working to protect the future from the past”, Stephanie D'Hose said.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan