President of Central American Parliament and her delegation arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) Carolina Fernández has arrived in Armenia at the invitation of Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan for participating in the Armenian Genocide commemoration events, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The PARLACEN delegation will meet with the representatives of the Armenian parliament and government.

During the visit it is expected to sign an agreement on inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Armenian Parliament and the PARLACEN.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan