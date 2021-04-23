Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs resigns

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan has announced his resignation today in a statement on social media.

“Dear compatriots, today I am stepping down as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs. I have assumed this responsibility in the post-war period absolutely for one purpose – to mitigate the social catastrophe that we faced as a result of the war unleashed by the Azerbaijani side against Artsakh”, he said.

Mr. Arakelyan, however, praised the fact that Artsakh is currently in stage of development programs and house-building.

“I want to thank my colleagues in Armenia and Artsakh for the cooperation. Peace to our united homeland”, the minister said.

Mesrop Arakelyan has been serving as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs since November 20, 2020.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan