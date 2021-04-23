Artsakh reports 4 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,628.

70 coronavirus tests have been carried out on April 22, the ministry of healthcare of Artsakh said.

Currently, 35 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.

On April 19 the vaccinations against COVID-19 have launched in Artsakh.

