Armenian President sends letter to Georgian counterpart, thanks for recent meeting and discussion

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter to President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome shown to him during the recent official visit in Georgia, as well as for the constructive discussions about the bilateral and regional affairs, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Our meeting, which was held in an atmosphere of complete mutual trust and respect, outlined new directions for the future development and strengthening of the cooperation between Armenia and Georgia. I fully agree that we bear a responsibility for the formation of relations between the future generations of the Armenian and Georgian peoples.

I am happy to note that there are joint interests and promising prospective partnership in new technologies, education, science, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, energy, transport and other areas.

I believe that the practical and effective agreements reached during the visit will further deepen the cooperation between our countries in different fields for the welfare of our brotherly peoples”, reads the Armenian President’s letter addressed to the Georgian counterpart.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan