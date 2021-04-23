Armenian Parliament Speaker, Chair of Russia’s State Duma agree to meet in Moscow in mid- May

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a talk on April 23 during which they agreed to meet in Moscow in mid-May, the State Duma reported.

“Vyacheslav Volodin and Ararat Mirzoyan discussed issues relating to the bilateral relations in the parliamentary platform and agreed to meet in Moscow in mid-May”, the statement says.

