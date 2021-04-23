Artsakh search mission for MIAs continues in Hadrut
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh rescuers are searching for missing troops and bodies of the war dead in the Hadrut region, the interior ministry said.
So far 1546 remains were retrieved since the signing of the ceasefire.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 11:04 Armenian CDC reports 715 new cases of COVID-19
- 10:51 Artsakh search mission for MIAs continues in Hadrut
- 10:16 French delegation led by President of Senate to arrive in Armenia
- 08:59 European Stocks up - 22-04-21
- 08:58 US stocks down - 22-04-21
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-04-21
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 22-04-21
- 08:56 Oil Prices Up - 22-04-21
- 04.22-21:08 Pentagon excludes Turkey from F-35 fighter jet production program
- 04.22-19:41 Senator Menendez welcomes Biden’s intention to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 04.22-19:27 Russian MFA representative comments on Aliyev’s threats to occupy Armenian territories
- 04.22-19:07 ''All for all'' exchange of POWs will allow progress in other important directions – Zakharova
- 04.22-18:40 Venice Commission sees no problems for holding election with new Electoral Code – Minister
- 04.22-17:47 Venice Commission publishes opinion on amendments of Electoral Code of Armenia
- 04.22-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-04-21
- 04.22-17:23 Asian Stocks up - 22-04-21
- 04.22-16:09 Armenian captives should be released without delay: PACE Monitoring Committee makes statement
- 04.22-14:52 Los Angeles declares April as Armenian History Month
- 04.22-13:57 Turkish lira drops amid reports of Biden’s potential recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 04.22-13:54 Foreign debt is manageable, says finance minister
- 04.22-13:35 Armenian President sends letters to leaders of a number of countries ahead of 106th anniversary of Genocide
- 04.22-13:20 Economy drastically recovering, Minister Kerobyan says
- 04.22-12:34 Armenia to provide 10 billion drams in extra support to Artsakh every year for a decade
- 04.22-12:34 Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions aim at torpedoing Russian peacekeeping mission, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry says
- 04.22-12:31 Cabinet approves 2020 budget report, PM addresses defense spending
16:11, 04.20.2021
Viewed 1738 times Biden Administration responds to letter of Armenian historians about the Genocide
19:49, 04.16.2021
Viewed 1599 times The Washington Post's publications on Armenian Genocide published in a two-volume book
15:05, 04.17.2021
Viewed 1468 times Armenia's security system based on strategic, military-political alliance with Russia – Pashinyan
19:27, 04.22.2021
Viewed 1177 times Russian MFA representative comments on Aliyev’s threats to occupy Armenian territories
21:40, 04.16.2021
Viewed 1153 times The National Interest magazine draws parallels between Ilham Aliyev and Saddam Hussein