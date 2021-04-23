Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Artsakh search mission for MIAs continues in Hadrut

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh rescuers are searching for missing troops and bodies of the war dead in the Hadrut region, the interior ministry said.

So far 1546 remains were retrieved since the signing of the ceasefire.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








