French delegation led by President of Senate to arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the Senate (upper house of the Parliament) of France Gérard Larcher and his delegation will arrive in Armenia at the invitation of Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan aimed at participating in the Armenian Genocide commemoration events, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The French delegation includes heads of all political groups represented in the Senate.

The delegation members will have meetings with Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the representatives of parliamentary factions and standing committees.

Meetings are also expected with Armenia’s Prime Minister, President and Catholicos of All Armenians.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

