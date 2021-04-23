LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 April:

The price of aluminum up by 1.35% to $2368.50, copper price up by 0.82% to $9448.00, lead price up by 1.69% to $2040.00, nickel price down by 0.42% to $16054.00, tin price up by 0.17% to $26962.00, zinc price up by 0.30% to $2822.00, molybdenum price up by 1.56% to $24471.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.