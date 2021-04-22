Senator Menendez welcomes Biden’s intention to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s intention to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, RMENPRESS reports reads the statement issued by the Committee. To date, no U.S. president has made it U.S. policy to affirm the historical facts of the Armenian Genocide, which lasted from 1915 to 1923 and resulted in the forced deportation of around 2 million Armenians, 1.5 million of whom were brutally killed.

“I’m honored and incredibly moved to be able to commemorate this year’s anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by applauding the President’s reported decision to end over a century of official erasure of one of the darkest events in human history. Today we keep faith with all those who stand up to injustice anywhere and everywhere in the world. We honor those who lost their lives in this genocide, remember how they died and rejoice in knowing we’ve changed the way history will remember their deaths. After three decades of leading this fight in Congress, I am proud the U.S. government is poised to finally be able to say it without any euphemism: genocide is genocide. Plain and simple'', reads the statement issued by Menendez.

Earlier, a number of U.S. sources, including The Wall Street Journal, citing their sources in the U.S. administration, informed that Biden plans to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. According to the journal, Biden can announce about his decision on April 24, when the Armenian people commemorates the victims of the genocide. At the same time, the sources of the journal emphasize that there is no final decision yet, and Biden can make just a formal announcement.