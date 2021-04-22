''All for all'' exchange of POWs will allow progress in other important directions – Zakharova

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Russia is making active efforts to eliminate one of the strongest dividing lines between Yerevan and Baku, ARMENPRESS reports, official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing, answering the question referring to the return of the Armenian POWs.

‘’We support ‘’All for all’’ solution to POWs issue. That will really create favorable conditions for moving forward in a number of other important issues’’, Zakharova said.