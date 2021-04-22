Los Angeles declares April as Armenian History Month

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved two motions in support of Armenian communities, Zartonk Media reports.

One of the motions recognizes April 24 as the Day of Remembrance in solemn recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and the second declares April as Armenian History Month.

“Los Angeles County is strengthened by the tremendous contributions of Armenians. I value the voice of our Armenian residents and will continue to shine a light on their history, accomplishments, and priorities”, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said on Twitter.