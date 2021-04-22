Armenian President sends letters to leaders of a number of countries ahead of 106th anniversary of Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent letters to leaders of over 20 countries, international organizations, in particular the Presidents of France, Russia, the United States, Germany, Italy, Argentina, Lebanon, Greece, Pope Francis, the Kings of the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden and others, ahead of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

In the letters the Armenian President thanked the aforementioned presidents, the parliaments, as well as the public, spiritual and academic circles for recognizing, condemning the Armenian Genocide at different formats, as well as for the solidarity to the Armenian people.

“The recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the participation of the French President to the event in Yerevan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, your decree on declaring April 24 as the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day once again highlight France’s consistency and commitment to the universal values”, the Armenian President said in the letter addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Sarkissian says in particular: “Armenia highly values Russia’s and in particular your efforts in the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide. The recognition of the Genocide, the declaration acknowledging April 24 as the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the State Duma’s statement on the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, your participation to the Genocide’s 100th anniversary event once again highlight Russia’s consistency and commitment to the universal values”.

In the letter addressed to US President Joe Biden, the Armenian President highly appreciated the decision adopted by the two chambers of the US Congress in 2019. “Armenia praised the adoption of the resolution by the US House of Representatives on recognizing the Armenian Genocide in 2019, which was followed by a unanimous decision by the US Senate”, President Sarkissian said. According to him, the recognition of the Armenian Genocide means to recognize the crime committed against humanity. “We are sure that one of the tools of preventing genocides and genocidal policy is their recognition and condemnation. We expect that you will reaffirm your commitment to pushing forward the historic justice and preventing new genocides”.

In his letters the Armenian President expressed confidence that the process of international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide will contribute to the prevention of genocide and elimination of impunity around the world.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan