Economy drastically recovering, Minister Kerobyan says

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan is sure the economy is drastically recovering. According to his calculations, there will be a 7-7.5% economic growth in March.

“There are many investors and representatives of various businesses. At the moment as well there is a program worth several hundred million dollars, which relates to Gyumri’s Kumayri center”, he told reporters today after the Cabinet meeting.

The reporters stated that this program has been initiated by former prime minister Karen Karapetyan, over which the minister said: “We have different kinds of programs, we don’t consider ourselves as the smartest, and if there are smart programs, we are implementing them”.

