Armenia to provide 10 billion drams in extra support to Artsakh every year for a decade
12:34, 22 April, 2021
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The governments of Armenia and Artsakh will sign an agreement by which Armenia will allocate an extra up to 10 billion dram every year during 10 years for financially supporting the individuals and businesses who suffered material damages during the war.
The Cabinet approved the decision during the April 22 meeting.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
