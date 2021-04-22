Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

Armenia to provide 10 billion drams in extra support to Artsakh every year for a decade

Armenia to provide 10 billion drams in extra support to Artsakh every year for a decade

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The governments of Armenia and Artsakh will sign an agreement by which Armenia will allocate an extra up to 10 billion dram every year during 10 years for financially supporting the individuals and businesses who suffered material damages during the war.

The Cabinet approved the decision during the April 22 meeting.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration