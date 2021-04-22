Another signal for economy recovery: Number of jobs increased by 38,000 in Armenia compared to March 2019

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has received another signal for the economy recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that an increase in number of workplaces having income and wage has been registered in March 2021.

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan reported that they have summed up the data on the workplaces of March 2021, and according to that the jobs having taxation base have increased by 2500.

“In order to more clearly understand the situation, a comparative analysis against 2019 has been carried out, given the presence of the pandemic already in March 2020 and its possible impact. And compared to March 2019, the number of the same jobs has increased by 38,000. The taxation base comprised over 131 billion, and this has increased by 7.5 billion drams compared to March 2020”, the SRC Chair said.

Pashinyan noted that in terms of the trade turnover they should take into account that there is also a price increase.

In this respect the SRC Chair confirmed the inflation fact, stated that the figures of April already exist but are not published yet.

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan noted that the analysis show that this is a result of an economic growth. “If we move on with this pace, we will have a record in the registered workplaces in the history of Armenia”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan