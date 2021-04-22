Azerbaijan is violating ceasefire to sabotage Russian peacekeeping mission, create panic – warns Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh has warned that with the recent ceasefire violations Azerbaijan is trying to create panic in Artsakh and undermine the implementation of the Russian peacekeeping mission.

“In the recent days [Azerbaijan] violated the ceasefire regime in various directions using various caliber firearms. These violations are distinct because if previously [Azerbaijan] was mostly firing in the air, now shootings in the directions of Artsakh Defense Army combat positions and peaceful border settlements have become more frequent. Being convinced that the above-mentioned violations seek to create panic among the population of Artsakh, as well as undermine the implementation of the Russian peacekeeping mission, we are calling upon the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative actions and remain committed to the reached agreements,” the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan