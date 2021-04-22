PACE Monitoring Committee calls on Azerbaijan to immediately return Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a statement calling on Azerbaijan to immediately return the Armenian prisoners of war, Head of the Armenian Delegation to PACE Ruben Rubinyan said on Facebook.

“The PACE Monitoring Committee has just adopted a statement, calling on Azerbaijan to immediately return the Armenian POWs”, Rubinyan said.

The issue of the Armenian POWs, who are currently in the Azerbaijani captivity, has been discussed at the PACE political groups on the sidelines of the Committee’s spring session on April 19. The issue has also been discussed at the PACE plenary session on April 20.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan