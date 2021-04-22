COVID-19: Armenia reports 881 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. 881 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 211,399, the ministry of healthcare reports.

887 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 191,158.

The death toll has risen to 3969 (25 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4858 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 21.

The number of active cases is 15,281.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 991 (4 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



