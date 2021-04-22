Authorities suspect faulty fuel tank in deadly car explosion

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Authorities say the deadly April 22 car explosion in Yerevan was presumably caused by the vehicle’s compressed natural gas storage tanks.

Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Anna Baghdasaryan told ARMENPRESS that authorities are investigating to find out other details of the incident.

According to preliminary reports, the blast killed two people. Another person was injured.

The vehicle exploded on Arshakuntyats Avenue in Yerevan on April 22, 07:58.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan